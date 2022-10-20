Watch Now
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan

Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 17:18:16-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program.

Barrett did not comment Thursday in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in lower federal courts.

The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order to put the program on hold because the administration could begin canceling outstanding student debt as soon as Sunday.

Barrett acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court. Other legal challenges to the program are pending.

