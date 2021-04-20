'Justice was served.' Local leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

(WXYZ) — Leaders in metro Detroit and Michigan are reacting to the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

Related: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in murder of George Floyd

A jury found Chauvin guilty on all counts. Read the statements below.

Related: Social media reacts to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“For George Floyd and his family, justice. For the rest of us, a reminder to continue pushing for justice in every corner of our society. My heart is with George Floyd’s family, and I want them to know that millions of Michiganders, Minnesotans, and Americans mourn with them. No verdict can bring George back, but his legacy will live on. Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter. Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. Our work is just getting started. I think George’s daughter Gianna Floyd said it best, “Daddy changed the world.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

"Today, justice was served for George Floyd and his family. As a Black man in America, I have felt the sting of racism and injustice personally, and too many of our brothers and sisters know the visceral pain and exhaustion that communities of color face every day.

That is why we must honor George Floyd’s legacy and the legacy of countless others as we advance justice and tackle inequities through our words and deeds. We have to address the pain that so many individuals are feeling with purpose as we work towards restoring the respect that all individuals of color deserve. When we do that, we can ensure that everyone makes it home to their loved ones at the end of the day.

We have to address the pain that so many individuals are feeling with purpose as we work towards restoring the respect that all individuals of color deserve. When we do that, we can ensure that everyone makes it home to their loved ones at the end of the day.

This verdict is a good outcome, and it was made possible by the community organizers, faith leaders, and law enforcement officers, who had the courage to make their voices heard, but the work is not done. We must continue to press for policies that protect and expand access to justice and opportunity."

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans

"The conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is, I hope, a turning point for our country and for policing in our country. As both a career law enforcement officer and a Black man, the video of the killing of George Floyd was difficult to watch. It was even more painful to witness people claim that what we all saw didn’t really happen. The jury today made clear with this verdict that this was exactly what we knew it was.

George Floyd was murdered. George Floyd did not deserve to die that day. George Floyd did not deserve to be treated with violence and disrespect by officers whose job it is to serve—not occupy—our communities.

Too often and for too long, People of Color, especially Black men, have been expected to accept police violence as a part of life. This verdict makes clear that police violence is not acceptable. It makes clear that Black lives do matter. Let us build on this moment of justice delivered toward a fairer, more equitable society for all."

Detroit Will Breathe

We cut off part of our statement in the previous post. Here’s the whole thing. Leaving the last post up so people can share it to get the word out about the rally today at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/ZvNLYpGavj — Detroit Will Breathe (@DETWILLBREATHE) April 20, 2021

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

"Justice has been served. Yet our work to dismantle systemic racism, in policing and all its forms, must continue. We must eliminate the barriers that have prevented or made it more difficult for Black Michiganders, as well as marginalized people of all races, to live, work, drive and vote in our state. I will continue to work to that end."

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra

"While the guilty verdicts in the trial seeking justice for George Floyd are a step in the fight against bias and injustice, we must remain determined to drive meaningful, deliberate change on a broad scale. The past several weeks have been a painful and poignant reminder of the need to support reform and condemn injustice. Our thoughts are with the Floyd family as these verdicts will not replace their loss."