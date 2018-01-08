Justin Timberlake bringing 'The Man Of The Woods' tour to LCA on April 2

(WXYZ) - Pop superstar Justin Timberlake is coming to Little Caesars Arena on April 2 for his "The Man Of The Woods" Tour just a couple of months after his new album, "Man of the Woods," will be released.

Timberlake announced the album last week and then a couple of days later dropped the first song, "Filty."

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. and can be bought at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices and at Ticketmaster.

American Express card members can get tickets ahead of time beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

This is Timberlake's first show in Detroit since "The 20/20 Experience" tour at The Palace in July 2014.

Timberlake will also perform at halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, just two days after his album will be released.

"Man of the Woods" will "give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.