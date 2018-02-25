JVS announces hiring blitz for Direct Care Workers

8:02 AM, Feb 25, 2018
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Job seekers are invited to a JVS hiring blitz for direct care workers from 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at JVS headquarters, 29699 Southfield Road, in Southfield.

The event will include on-site interviews for full-time positions starting immediately in Southfield and Detroit. Positions offer medical/dental benefits, starting pay of $10.90/hour and weekday/daytime hours.

Direct care staff plan, implement and supervise activities that promote  a healthy, active and social lifestyle for people with disabilities.

A high school diploma or equivalency is required along with experience serving individuals with disabilities. Potential candidates must pass MVR and background check to transport clients in agency vehicles.

Visit http://www.jvsdet.org/who-we-serve/direct-care-positions.html for detailed job description and to complete an application.

