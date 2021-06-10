K-9 of fallen Wayne State officer Collin Rose passes away

(WXYZ) — Clyde, the retired Wayne State University Police K9 who was partnered with fallen officer Collin Rose, has died.

The Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation posted on social media that Clyde crossed the rainbow bridge on Thursday.

Clyde was partnered with Rose in late 2013 and worked with him until Rose was murdered in November 2016.

He lived with Collin's fiancée, Nikki, until his death.

"Clyde had a great life. He was an extremely effective working dog that everyone feared. Collin loved that about him. He had a great retirement. We hope you will pause for a moment with us and imagine the reuniting of Collin and Clyde in heaven," the foundation posted.

Rose was shot in the head on Nov. 22, 2016 near Wayne State. He stopped to investigate a man on a blue mountain bike.

In March 2017, a suspect in the shooting of two Detroit police officers was also considered a "prime suspect" in Rose's murder. DNA evidence linked Raymond Durham to the murder of Sgt. Rose.