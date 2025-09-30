K-Pop superstars TWICE to perform at Little Caesars Arena on April 10

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Global K-pop superstars TWICE are coming to Detroit as part of their world tour next year, 313 Presents announced on Tuesday.

For the first time, TWICE will perform in-the-round on a 360-degree stage, and they'll be at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The group just released their fourth full-length album, "THIS IS FOR," which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m., and presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. You can sign up for the presale code here, and it will be linked to your Ticketmaster account – no code is needed.