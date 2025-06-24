Kajy Law Firm taking donations in support of Gleaners through July 18

With summer in full swing and kids out of school, Kajy Law Firm is hosting a food drive this summer for Gleaners Community Food Bank.

7 News Detroit has covered Gleaners' efforts extensively over the past, including how local food banks are adjusting to USDA changes and a new market-style store they have opened for those in need.

Watch below: Gleaners opening market-style store for those in need of food assistance

Through July 18, Kajy Law Firm will be accepting donations in support of Gleaners at the law firm's offices in Southfield.

There are collection bins located in the lobby at 18000 W. 9 Mile in Southfield, and people can also make monetary donations to Gleaners at the firm.

Gleaners suggests people donate top food needs, including canned vegetables, tuna fish, canned fruit, peanut butter, boxed cereal, and oatmeal

"As a father of three, it is unimaginable to think about children going hungry. Anything we can do to help raise awareness and feed the community is necessary," said Lawrence Kajy, founder and managing attorney of Kajy Law.