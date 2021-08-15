Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Michigan says a chase has ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the deputies, getting in a vehicle and driving away. The sheriff's office says the gunman shot Deputy Ryan Proxmire during a chase. The suspect later drove off the road into a field.

"Deputy Proxmire, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement need your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic situation," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

He is accused of getting out and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing him. Proxmire remained in critical condition on Sunday.