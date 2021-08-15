Watch
News

Actions

Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 16:34:37-04

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Michigan says a chase has ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the deputies, getting in a vehicle and driving away. The sheriff's office says the gunman shot Deputy Ryan Proxmire during a chase. The suspect later drove off the road into a field.

"Deputy Proxmire, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement need your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic situation," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

He is accused of getting out and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing him. Proxmire remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!