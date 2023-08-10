Kalamazoo man charged for allegedly producing and distributing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been charged for allegedly producing child pornography on three separate occasions.

According to an indictment filed with U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan, 31-year-old Jordan Isaiah Maurice Watts recorded and distributed sexually explicit videos of teen girls three times between Jan. 1 and April 15.

We’re told he has been charged with three counts of child sexual exploitation.

“As part of our mission to protect the public, my office is committed to holding accountable persons who produce child pornography,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is fully prepared to prove these allegations at trial.”

Watts faces between 45 and 90 years behind bars if found guilty on all charges.

A formal arraignment is scheduled to be held Aug. 29.

Read the indictment below:

15 Indictment by WXMI on Scribd