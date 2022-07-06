KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit announced it will disband its "LeVar Burton Library" moniker after the longtime host of "Reading Rainbow" LeVar Burton questioned why they were using his name.

The Kalamazoo-based nonprofit Broncos Kitchen was raising money for what it had initially called the LeVar Burton Library.

The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed to FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon that they had opened up an investigation into William Stein, the man behind Broncos Kitchen at the LeVar Burton Library fundraising efforts.

The organization posted several links on Twitter directing to a PayPal account.

In response, Burton quote-tweeted the organization, writing: "This is not me nor is this effort affiliated with me in any way! This should not be OK. It is clearly a scam!"

This is not me nor is this effort affiliated with me in any way! This should not be ok. It is clearly a scam! Any help in reporting is truly appreciated.



But the LeVar Burton Library fired back, tweeting out pictures of its nonprofit paperwork.

NOTICE: The Broncos Kitchen Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Any accusations to the contrary are lies. The LeVar Burton Library is an Assumed Name associated with same. Get your facts straight. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Lh9jJOk0Xe — LeVar Burton Library (@LevarBLibrary) July 5, 2022

FOX 17 has reached out to Mr. Burton and we haven't heard back.

Broncos Kitchen announced it would eliminate the use of Burton's name after hearing from his law firm.

We're told all references to the LeVar Burton Library will be scrubbed from the nonprofit's website and various platforms.

"We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. LeVar Burton for moving our project forward without a signed contract acknowledging his formal consent," writes President Rev. William Stein. "This was a grievous error that has now been rectified."

