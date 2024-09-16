Watch Now
Kamala Harris campaigning in Metro Detroit later this week

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — As part of her Presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Metro Detroit later this week.

Harris is heading to Michigan for a campaign event on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Office of the Vice President has not yet announced where exactly that campaign event will take place.

This will be Harris' first time heading to Michigan since Labor Day, when she came to Michigan to speak to Union Workers.

