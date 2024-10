Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Tuesday for a live conversation with Charlamagne tha God and The Breakfast Club.

Charlamagne announced the conversation on his show Friday morning. He said the conversation will air live on iHeartRadio.

The show is being called "We The People: A Conversation with Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God" and it will take place at 5 p.m.

Charlamagne is also asking people to submit questions through the iHeartRadio app.