Kaska, 16-year-old gray wolf at Detroit Zoo, compassionately euthanized after health decline

Kaska, a 16-year-old gray wolf at the Detroit Zoo, was compassionately euthanized on Thursday after zoo officials said there was a noticeable decline in his health.

Kaska had dealt with longstanding arthritis, and in recent days, zoo officials said there was a noticeable decline in his mobility, appetite and overall comfort.

He was born in Quebec and spent time at the Minnesota Zoo before coming to the Detroit Zoo in 2015.

"Naturally curious, perceptive and a little bit shy, Kaska loved to observe the world around him. But he also had a playful side, whether he was interacting with his zookeepers, shredding his favorite piñatas or encouraging his mate, Renner, to chase him around their habitat. Even at 16, he was still trotting food over to her favorite sand bed, just to see her happy," the zoo said.

In his later years, as one of the zoo's geriatric animals, Kaska received specialized care to help him remain comfortable, active and engaged as he grew older, according to the zoo.

"He also received targeted treatments to support his quality of life, including innovative therapies to help reduce inflammation and keep his joints moving smoothly," the zoo said.