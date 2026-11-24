KATSEYE will return to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in January after postponing their show in November due to illness.

According to 313 Presents, the show will take place Friday, Jan. 8, 2027. All tickets for the original date will be valid for the new date, however if you can't attend, people are asked to reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund.

Just before the show was set to start on Nov. 3, a message showed up saying that the show was postponed.

KATSEYE posted on its Instagram story that night that Megan was "unwell and unable to perform," and "we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover."