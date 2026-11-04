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KATSEYE show at Little Caesars Arena postponed 'due to illness'

2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Show
Associated Press
Daniela Avanzini, from left, Yoonchae, Lara Raj, and Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE perform during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
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The KATSEYE show scheduled for the evening of November 3 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.

According to a statement from 313 Presents, the concert was postponed due to illness.

Ticket holders can expect an email with information soon as the tickets will reportedly be valid for the new date once it’s announced.

313 Presents released a statement that read in part:

“We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience, especially to those who traveled to be with us tonight.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.”

The band posted a statement on their Instagram story. You can see it below.

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