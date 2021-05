(WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor is once again auctioning off used and damaged canoes and kayaks this weekend.

The canoe and kayak auction will take place at Gallup Park on Saturday, May 15 starting at 12 p.m.

They expect to have five canoes, two rowboats and 20 kayaks for sale. There will be aluminum canoes, rowboats, two-person kayaks and one-person kayaks. Prices generally range from $50 to $150 per boat.