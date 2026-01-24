'Keep the dogs inside and warm,' animal rescue group says amid extreme cold

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A big concern with the dangerously cold temperatures in Michigan this week is pets being left out in the extreme elements.

The KARENS, an animal rescue group, have been our rescuing dogs.

Co-founders of The KARENS, Chantal Rzewnicki and Melanie Thomas, have a serious warning for pet owners. For the next 24 hours big or small, bring your animals inside or they won't survive.

“We’re seeing a lot of dogs. Most people have been compliant. We did get one owner surrendered today already, but everybody seems (to know) crates, the crates save lives. So, if we can offer a crate for you to get your dog inside, we give you blankets, we give you anything to keep the dogs inside and warm,” Thomas said.

Thomas and Rzewnicki say no matter what, bring those dogs inside or we're going to have dead animals on the street.

If you need free help with your animal whether that's a crate to bring them inside, blankets to keep them warm inside or other supplies, please call The KARENS at 586-484-2597 or 313-802-0093.

