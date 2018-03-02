Keith Urban to play at DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer

8:13 AM, Mar 2, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Keith Urban will bring his "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018" to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour will feature Kelsea Ballerini as Urban's supporting act.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and start at $34 for lawn seats.

The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November. 

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban in a release. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

Tickets will be available at LiveNation, Ticketmaster and 313Presents.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top