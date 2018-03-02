Keith Urban to play at DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer
8:13 AM, Mar 2, 2018
Keith Urban will bring his "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018" to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.
The tour will feature Kelsea Ballerini as Urban's supporting act.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and start at $34 for lawn seats.
The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November.
“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban in a release. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”
Tickets will be available at LiveNation, Ticketmaster and 313Presents.
