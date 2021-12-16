Kellogg Company reaches tentative agreement for 5-year contract with union

(WXYZ) — Kellogg Company announced Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement for a 5-year labor contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and the four local unions representing 1,400 employees at its U.S. cereal plants.

The plants are located in Battle Creek, Mich., Lancaster, Penn., Memphis, Tenn. and Omaha, Neb.

"We value all of our employees. They have enabled Kellogg to provide food to Americans for more than 115 years," said Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane in a press release. "We are hopeful our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work."

The union is expected to vote on the tentative agreement by Monday.

Kellogg and the union have been negotiating since September. The union called for a strike at all four plants on Oct. 5.