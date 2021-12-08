Watch
Kellogg's union rejects deal with 3% raises to extend strike

AP Photo/ Josh Funk
Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The company and the union announced a tentative agreement Thursday that could end the strike that began Oct. 5. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk)
Posted at 8:53 PM, Dec 07, 2021
(AP) — Kellogg’s workers have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that would have given them 3% raises, so the strike that began Oct. 5 will continue at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants.

The union that represents the 1,400 workers released the results of the contract vote on Tuesday.

Besides the initial raises, the five-year offer also included cost-of-living pay increases in the later years of the deal and would have preserved workers’ health benefits.

Kellogg’s said it will move forward with plans to start hiring permanent replacement workers.

The strike included workers at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

