Kelly Clarkson to bring tour to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Grammy Award-winning songstress Kelly Clark has announced her "Meaning of Life" Tour Friday.

And she will be making a pit stop in the Motor City!

Clarkson is set to take the stage at Little Caesars stage on Feb. 21 next year, but tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at 313Presents.com or ticketmaster.com.

Clarkson came to fame in 2002 when she won the first season of American Idol.