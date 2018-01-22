Kendrick Lamar coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre in June

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to metro Detroit this summer with a show at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Lamar will headline Top Dawg Entertainment's "TDE: The Championship Tour" on June 13 at DTE.

He will be joined by the label's all-star roster which includes SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiwalker and more.

Tickets start at $39.50 for lawn seats and range from $49.50 to $149.50 for seats in the pavillion. There are a limited number of four-packs for sale on the lawn for $118. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Lamar has already won six Grammy Awards and is up for seven Grammys at this year's awards net Sunday.