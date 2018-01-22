Kendrick Lamar coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre in June
9:13 AM, Jan 22, 2018
Share Article
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to metro Detroit this summer with a show at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
Lamar will headline Top Dawg Entertainment's "TDE: The Championship Tour" on June 13 at DTE.
He will be joined by the label's all-star roster which includes SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiwalker and more.
Tickets start at $39.50 for lawn seats and range from $49.50 to $149.50 for seats in the pavillion. There are a limited number of four-packs for sale on the lawn for $118. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.
Lamar has already won six Grammy Awards and is up for seven Grammys at this year's awards net Sunday.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.