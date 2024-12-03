Kendrick Lamar & SZA coming to Ford Field on June 10

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are coming to Detroit as part of their North American "Grand National Tour" that will hit several cities across the country. They'll be at Ford Field on June 10.

It comes after the release of the top-ranked "GNX" album from Lamar and the anticipated release of SZA's new album, "Lana."

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. and there will be a Cash App Visa pre-sale starting Wednesday, Dec. 4.

