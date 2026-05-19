Kensington and Stony Creek Metroparks closed due to storm damage

Kensington Metropark and Stony Creek Metropark are both closed after strong storms Tuesday afternoon left behind a wave of damage.

"Both Kensington Metropark and Stony Creek Metropark are temporarily closed while crews assess storm damage and conditions throughout the parks.

At this time, both parks are expected to remain closed through the evening and will be reevaluated in the morning. We appreciate your patience and understanding as safety remains the top priority," the Huron-Clinton Metroparks said in a post on social media.

Video from Chopper 7 shows damage to trees across Kensington Metropark due to the storms.

They brought severe thunderstorm warnings to counties across Michigan for the second straight day.

See video from Chopper 7 below