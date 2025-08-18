Kerby's Koney Island in Southfield reopens after devastating fire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular family-owned restaurant in Southfield has reopened its doors after a devastating kitchen fire forced it to close more than two years ago.

Kerby's Koney Island at Northwestern Highway and 10 Mile Road is welcoming back customers and staff to a renovated space that features new floors, booths, kitchen equipment and a dedicated carry-out counter.

WXYZ

"We're back to normal like we used to be and we're welcoming them back," Van Keros, the owner of Kerby's, said.

The restaurant closed on June 14, 2023, following a kitchen fire that left Keros devastated.

"Oh, I tell you, I felt sick," Keros said.

WXYZ

The rebuilding process took longer than expected due to insurance approvals and city regulations.

"It did take some time because everything we do, it has to go through the approval of insurance and everything and then we have to deal with the city," Keros said.



Watch our previous coverage when the fire happened below:

Kerby's Koney Island damaged by fire

For employees like lead cashier Semaj Becker, who had been working at the Kerby's location on Telegraph Road during the closure, the reopening feels like coming home.

"To reconnect with the customers, to come in here, to come into a new space," Becker said.

Becker recalls the shock of learning about the fire.

"Well when it happened, I got the phone call — it was like no, this is not happening. It was a big shock that it happened and it was so late at night too, so we just weren't ready for that," she said.

WXYZ

Loyal customers are equally thrilled about the restaurant's return. Bradley Wilson, who has been a regular for more than 10 years, struggled to find alternatives during the closure.

"Oh, jeez. It was a nightmare because you had to find some place else to get food that you wanted and there's just no place around that really added up to what Kerby's does right here at this location," Wilson said.

WXYZ

Gale Nosanchuck, who has been dining at Kerby's since 1996, shared her excitement about seeing the restaurant open again.

"We were excited because we were waiting a long time for it to open," Nosanchuck said.

Despite the renovations and new look, Keros and his team want customers to know that the food they know and love remains unchanged.

————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

