Watch Now
News

Actions

Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain's new king

Britain Queen Elizabeth II
Joel Ryan/AP
FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2012 file photo, Prince Charles gestures to his mother, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the end of the Queen's Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace, London. The concert is a part of four days of celebrations to mark the 60 year reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Britain Queen Elizabeth II
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Camilla
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Elizabeth New King
Britain Queen Camilla
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:25:30-04

LONDON (AP) — Charles, Britain's new king, was born on Nov. 14, 1948 at the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

In 1969, he was formally invested as the Prince of Wales.

He married Lady Diana Spencer in a spectacular royal wedding televised around the globe in July 1981, and had two sons — William and Harry — in the next three years.

He and Princess Diana separated in 1992 after allegations that Charles had a long-term affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

They divorced in 1996, and a year later Diana was killed in a Paris automobile accident.

Charles married Camilla in 2005, and became king upon the death Thursday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!