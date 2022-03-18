Key informant coming up in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

(AP) — Jurors soon will hear from a pivotal informant who approached the FBI about a band of antigovernment extremists, a tip that eventually led to charges in an incredible plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors signaled that the informant, known as “Big Dan,” will testify Friday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after defense lawyers finish questioning an FBI agent.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government in 2020 into a plot to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home because of restrictions she imposed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.