(WXYZ) — Kid Rock announced a new tour with two stops at Pine Knob Music Theatre at the end of the summer.

The "Bad Reputation Tour" will wrap up at Pine Knob on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, with special guests Foreigner and Trey Lewis.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and start at $45.50 on the lawn.