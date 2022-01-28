Kid Rock says he won't perform at venues with COVID-19 protocols

(WXYZ) — Michigan's own Kid Rock said he won't perform anywhere on his new tour if there are COVID-19 protocols in place.

In a Facebook Live on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale for the 2022 Bad Reputation Tour, Rock said people have been saying they won't go to a show where any protocols are in place.

“You’re going to be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up, either,” Rock said in the video. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, 'We The People,' while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain’t happening.”

The quote is in reference to one of his new songs, "Don't Tell Me How To Live," which was released in November 2021.

He is scheduled to play Pine Knob on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, ending his tour, and at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on April 16. The tour kicks off April 6.

In the video, he also said they didn't book a show in Buffalo, N.Y. and Toronto because of protocols.

"I don’t want to deal with that s*** either and I know you don’t," he said.