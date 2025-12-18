Kimball Township man charged after allegedly stabbing and killing man on bike trail

KIMBALL TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another biker to death on a bike path in Kimball Township this fall, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the stabbing happened on Oct. 12, on the Wadhams to Avoca bike trail. We're told the two men got into some sort of fight before one biker stabbed the other.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and died from injuries sustained from the stabbing 16 days later, according to authorities.

Kimball Township man Robert Barr, 60, was arrested for Open Murder earlier this week. He appeared in court, with bond set at $250,000 cash/surety.