Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s to offer free adaptive yoga classes. Here’s how to sign up

The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s is now offering free local adaptive yoga classes in a partnership with Yoga Moves MS.

The program will kick off on March 6 with weekly classes aimed at helping people with Parkinson’s through yoga.

The Kirk Gibson Foundation says the free classes are open to individuals of all abilities.

Classes will be held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Congregation Shaarey Zedek on Bell Road in Southfield.

Yoga mats will also be supplied.

To reserve a spot in the "Yoga Moves Parkinson's" program, call 248-417-5985 or visit: www.YogaMovesMS.org [yogamovesms.org]

The free classes are made possible thanks to a grant from the Kirk Gibson Foundation.