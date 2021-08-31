Watch
News

Actions

Kiss postpones DTE Energy Music Theatre show after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Jim Dyson
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss performs live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)</p>
Kiss 'em goodbye: Rock icons KISS announce final tour after 45-year career
Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 15:27:52-04

(WXYZ) — Kiss is postponing their Wednesday show at DTE Energy Music Theatre after Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

Simmons is experiencing mild symptoms according to a post on the band's website. His diagnosis comes just days after bandmate Paul Stanley also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the post, the band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days. They hope to resume their tour on September 9 in Irvine, California.

A makeup date for the show hasn't been announced.

In all, the band has postponed five shows because of positive COVID-19 tests over the last few days, including Pittsburgh, Dayton, Tinley Park, and Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!