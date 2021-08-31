Kiss postpones DTE Energy Music Theatre show after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

(WXYZ) — Kiss is postponing their Wednesday show at DTE Energy Music Theatre after Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

Simmons is experiencing mild symptoms according to a post on the band's website. His diagnosis comes just days after bandmate Paul Stanley also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the post, the band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days. They hope to resume their tour on September 9 in Irvine, California.

A makeup date for the show hasn't been announced.

In all, the band has postponed five shows because of positive COVID-19 tests over the last few days, including Pittsburgh, Dayton, Tinley Park, and Milwaukee.