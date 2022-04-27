'Kitty Catfé,' the first cat cafe in Macomb County, opening this weekend

(WXYZ) — The first-ever cat cafe in Macomb County is hosting its grand opening this weekend. Kitty Catfé will open on Friday, April 29 in Downtown Mount Clemens.

So far, they have nearly two dozen cats that are available for adoption. The cafe said they have a good relationship with the Humane Society of Macomb which helps provide vet care, certified cat trainers, and most of the cats and kittens.

The cafe is located at 73 N. Main St. in Mount Clemens, and they are open Tuesday through Saturday every week by appointment only. If you do stop by and they have availability, they will let you in.

It was founded by Heather, who said she wanted to rescue as many cats from cages as she could, and Adam, who joined shortly after it was created.

"This cat cafe allows those caged up cats to come here and roam freely until they are adopted. If they aren’t, at least they have a place to live and be themselves, not confined to a cage in a noisy shelter, scared, and alone," Heather said.

So how does it work? It costs a $12 donation per visit per hour, and when you walk in, there will be many cats that greet you! They also started a $2 Tuesday and have an Amazon wishlist for the cats, where you can get them gifts and things they need.

They have a small cafe with tables and chairs, and the coffee and tea are free while you are there.

"Our main room is a comfy living environment with plenty of seating where you can observe the cats as they play, nap, lounge, eat, or climb the wall stairs and hang out on the cat bridges above. It’s a laid-back environment," the website states.

The number of cats varies each week, but at any given time, they expect to have 10-25 cats and kittens available.

If you find a cat you love, you're able to adopt that cat. They have an adoption process that can be done in the cafe, or online, and ranges from $100 to $150.

The Kitty Catfé runs solely on donations, and the $12 donation is what keeps the cats fed, housed, loved and cared for.

"Our ultimate goal was to rescue cats from cages, allow them a safe place to roam freely, and open up the possibility that they may find their forever home one day soon!" they wrote.

People can make reservations at their website: https://kittycatfe.com/