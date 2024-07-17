Watch Now
'Knockout Skin Cancer' fundraiser on August 1 to feature big names in boxing world

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 17, 2024

(WXYZ) — A special event is being held in Commerce Township on Thursday, August 1, to help “knock out” skin cancer.

The Knockout Skin Cancer event is bringing together big boxing names, including Jackie Kallen, to help fundraise in support of the fight against skin cancer.

The event will be be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Steinway Piano Gallery at 2700 E. West Maple Road.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, Hors d’oeuvres from Andiamo, fine wine and cocktails, and more.

People can also bid in the silent auction, which will include sports memorabilia.

To learn more and buy tickets, click here.

