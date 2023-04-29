Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite its reputation as a comedic roast, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday plans to take on the serious and solemn role of journalism in a democracy.

This year's dinner occurs as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia.

He was detained in March and charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the U.S. government.

His family will be among the 2,600 people attending the gala.

Also attending will be Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria in 2012.