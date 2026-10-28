Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger re-opens in Ann Arbor under new owners, original recipes

Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger, an iconic burger shop in Ann Arbor, is officially back open after a renovation and new local ownership.

Blimpy Burger is now owned by four Ann Arbor locals and business owners: Ethan Kaplan, Noah Kaplan, Pete Levin and Doug Botsford, who is leading day-to-day operations.

Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger

According to Blimpy Burger, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with online order and delivery. It will soon launch its own app and will be serving beer from Mothfire Brewing Co. in Ann Arbor.

The new owners said the previous owners, the Magner family, played an "integral role in the transition," and helped ensure the restaurant's menu and character remained central in the future.

Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger

“Our goal is to protect everything that makes Blimpy Burger special while creating opportunities for it to thrive for another 70 years,” Noah Kaplan said in a statement

Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 304 S. Ashley Street in Ann Arbor.