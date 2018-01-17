Kresge Foundation commits $6 million for non-profit groups to uplift Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Kresge Foundation isn't interested in telling people what they should have or do in their own neighborhoods. Instead, they want non-profit groups and the residents they collaborate with to tell them their own vision for the community around them.

And Kresge may be able to help finance their projects aimed at revitalizing Detroit neighborhoods.

This builds on the foundation's three-year, $5 million initiative that began in 2015 to support dozens of projects around the city.

The individual grants available this time around are up to $150,000.

To submit a proposal, all you have to do is answer four questions through Kresge's FLUXX system through February 13.

The proposals can be written or submitted via cell phone video (3 to 5 minutes).

Selected applicants will be asked for additional information. And Kresge will begin announcing the grant awards in May.

A similar timeline is planned for additional grants in 2019 and 2020.

The Kresge Foundation will also be available to help applicants develop their concepts during three informational sessions.