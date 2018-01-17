Kresge Foundation plans $6 million in grants to improve Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - The Kresge Foundation plans to distribute $6 million in grants over the next three years to fund projects aimed at revitalizing Detroit neighborhoods and improving quality of life.



The Troy-based Kresge Foundation announced Wednesday that the money builds on its "Kresge Innovative Projects: Detroit" effort. Officials say that planning grants of up to $35,000 are available as well as implementation grants of up to $150,000.



Those involved say it builds on a three-year, $5 million pilot effort that has supported projects and planning efforts.



Applications for the first round are being accepted through Feb. 13. Kresge says the first round of grant awards are expected to be announced in May.