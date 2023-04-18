Kroger begins accepting EBT payments for SNAP online orders

Kroger announced on Tuesday it will begin accepting EBT payments for all SNAP online grocery orders.

The grocer has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years, but now customers can use EBT payments to buy groceries through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com.

“Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week in Michigan,” Cam Barrett, the corporate affairs manager for the Michigan Division of Kroger, said in a statement. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Customers can create an account through the Kroger app or on the website, and add an EBT account number as anew card under "my account" and "wallet."

You can fill your cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a pickup or delivery time, and then check out by selecting EBT as the payment method