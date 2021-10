(WXYZ) — Kroger is holding a massive hiring event on Wednesday as they look to hire 1,200 new employees.

The company is looking to fill retail, e-commerce, and pharmacy roles.

The hiring event is being called a hybrid event and will run from 2 to 5 p.m.

You can register here: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/kroger/e/RlEJP