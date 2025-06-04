KRONK Gym returning to Detroit this summer, opening in Brewster-Wheeler Recreation Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a massive fire destroyed the building nearly a decade ago, KRONK gym is rising from the ashes and returning to Detroit later this summer, the city announced this afternoon.

Back in 2017, the iconic gym was destroyed in a massive fire, with the roof collapsing and the basement severely damaged.

The gym was founded by Emanuel Steward and helped develop champions like Thomas Hearns, Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko.

The gym is reopening this summer under new ownership, with several of KRONK's original world champions involved in the restoration project.

It will be located in the historic Brewster-Wheeler Recreation Center at 670 Wilkins Street.

Mayor Duggan announced the news at a press conference Wednesday, alongside KRONK executives, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, Steward's daughter, Sylvia Steward-Williams, Hilmer Kenty — the first world champion from the original gym and newly signed pro boxer William "Willi" Myhre.