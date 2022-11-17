Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year

Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores.

According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024.

The plan, according to the company, is to have more than 50 convenience stores in the state.

“We are excited to announce our entry into the Detroit market,” Tanner Krause, Chief Executive Officer at Kum & Go, said. “We’ve been warmly welcomed as we prepare to enter the Grand Rapids area and with the addition of Detroit, believe Kum & Go will be the lead convenience operator across the state as we continue our growth and expansion. Michigan is full of great people and great communities, and we know Kum & Go’s fresh perspective to convenience will create many opportunities there.”

The chain was founded in Iowa in 1959 and said it will give back 10% of profits every year to the communities they serve, with priorities in arts & culture, youth education and community betterment.