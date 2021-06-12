Kwame Kilpatrick to attend divinity school at Columbia University, church says

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick plans to attend divinity school at Columbia University, according to a news release from the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit, where Kilpatrick is expected to preach this Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The Sunday sermon will be live streamed on the church’s website.

This will be Kilpatrick's first public event since he was released from prison in January when former President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence.

Kilpatrick was serving a 28 year sentence for public corruption after being convicted in 2013. He served 7 years of his sentence before the commutation.

The church says Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Jim Holley will be limiting attendance to 800 people.

“Kilpatrick will preach a message of hope and second chances. We want people to know God can make a change in people's lives. Although Mr. Kilpatrick isn’t

ordained his ministry is about God’s grace, redemption, forgiveness and prison reform,” stated Rev. Holley in the release.

The release also mentioned that Kilpatrick would be going to divinity school at Columbia University.

