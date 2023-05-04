LA SED honors people making a difference during 2023 recognition luncheon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, Inc. (LA SED) hosted a luncheon to honor local difference-makers on Thursday.

The nonprofit honored people in the community during the LA SED 2023 Annual Recognition Luncheon at MGM Grand Detroit.

LA SED, which has been serving Hispanics and residents of Southwest Detroit since 1969, also celebrated 58 years of community public service to Southeastern Michigan.

This year’s keynote speaker was Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund and executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation.

WXYZ-TV General Manager Mike Murri serves as an honorary co-chair with the organization.

WXYZ Mike Murri, left, and Jane Garcia, right, at the LA SED 2023 Annual Recognition Luncheon. (May 4, 2023)

