LA SED hosts 2022 recognition luncheon after 3-year break

(WXYZ) — Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, Inc. (LA SED) is a nonprofit that’s been serving Hispanics and residents of Southwest Detroit since 1969.

On Thursday, Cinco de Mayo, the nonprofit hosted the LA SED 2022 Annual Recognition Luncheon at MGM Grand Detroit after a three-year gathering break due to COVID-19.

The event honored local difference-makers and also celebrated 57 years of community service to Southeastern Michigan.

Mary Culler, president of the Ford Fund, delivered the keynote address and four people were named 2022 LA SED honorees: Dr. José Cuello, Rita Solis, Andrew Posada and Frank Venegas.

To read more about LA SED’s work, click here.

