Labcorp begins nationwide monkeypox testing today 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Through the administration of the CDC’s orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox orthopoxviruses, Labcorp has announced it will begin nationwide testing for monkeypox beginning today.

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

Specimens will be sent from all over the country and tested at Labcorp’s York Court Campus in Burlington, NC, the largest testing facility in the United States. The company says they can process up to 10,000 tests per week, double the amount provided through CDC’s Laboratory Response Network.

Since June 22, the CDC has shipped tests to five commercial laboratory companies, more will be added this month, and trained their employees on the administration of the tests.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox, the CDC says, should seek guidance from their healthcare provider to determine if testing is needed. Healthcare providers can order the orthopoxvirus test from Labcorp the same way as other tests. Tests must be ordered by providers and are not available to the public directly from Labcorp. Electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) results will be sent to jurisdictions according to CDC reporting guidance.

For the latest information about monkeypox, click here www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.

