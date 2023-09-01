Labor Day Deal: Score 50% off clothing at local Salvation Army thrift stores

(WXYZ) — Keep on the lookout for those Labor Day deals! One big deal happening this Monday: Salvation Army thrift stores in Southeastern Michigan will be offering shoppers 50 percent off all men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing.

“Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer,” said Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, in a news release. “The Salvation Army’s Labor Day Sale is intended to give families an opportunity to get all of their fall and back-to-school needs without overspending.”

Most of the Salvation Army store locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Specific store hours can be found here.

The Labor Day sale will help fund the Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, which provides substance-abuse rehabilitation, individual counseling, meals, spiritual direction and leisure activities while also offering resources to develop life skills.