Labor Day gas prices up 70 cents compared to last year in metro Detroit

If you're heading out on the road for the holiday weekend, there's no doubt gas will cost you more than this time last year.

The average gas price across metro Detroit is $3.98 per gallon, which is about 70 cents higher per gallon from last Labor Day.

Statewide, the average stands at $3.84 per gallon, just a couple of cents cheaper than this time last week, and 60 cents higher than the average this time last year.

Travel analysts say the best time to travel for the holiday is before 1 p.m. or after 7 p.m. Frday.

The worst time to hit the road is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

According to TheVacationer.com, nearly 53% of U.S. adults will take a road trip this weekend.