FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The war with Iran has sent crude oil prices higher, making Labor Day travel more expensive this year than last — but there are ways to save if you plan ahead.

Most drivers say they are staying home this Labor Day weekend, and high gas prices are a big reason why.

Watch Ali Hoxie's video report below:

Labor Day travel costs more this year as war with Iran drives up gas prices

"Prices of gas are ridiculous, so we are going to hang around and have a good time at home," Regina Logan of Farmington Hills said.

"That's probably part of the reason we are not traveling a lot. They are very high right now," Katie Garbutt of Romulus said.

Mackenzie Miller of Detroit said the cost is hitting hard at the pump.

"I drive a VA and it drinks gas, so it takes about $80 to fill up my tank," Miller said.

WXYZ

Miller added she had considered a trip to Chicago but decided against driving.

"I was actually considering going to Chicago, but it would be a lot cheaper to ride the train," Miller said.

Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, said Michigan drivers are feeling a significant jump compared to last year.

"In Michigan on Labor Day last year, the average was about $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded. Of late, the average has been above $4 a gallon in Michigan," Woodland said.

WXYZ

Woodland said the war with Iran is the main driver of higher gas prices, but that drivers can offset some of the cost by keeping their vehicles properly maintained.

"So you want to check things like your tire pressure, your brakes, your engine oil fluids. Make sure again you are keeping up with that maintenance on your vehicle, and it is going to run more fuel efficient, which in turn is going to save you money," Woodland said.

Timing your departure can also help cut costs. According to AAA, the busiest travel times this weekend will be:



Thursday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday between noon and 8 p.m.

Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

AAA recommends leaving before 1 p.m. Thursday or before 10 a.m. Friday to avoid the heaviest traffic. Avoiding peak travel times means less time idling in traffic and less fuel burned.

The pinch at the pump is part of a broader financial strain many residents say they are feeling.

"That's everything. That's from groceries, to gasoline, to your rent," Charles McFall Jr. of Detroit said.

WXYZ

"It's been hard, just to, I drive a lot for work, so it has been hard to try and keep gas in the car," Garbutt said.

Before heading out, AAA also recommends packing an emergency kit. Useful items include a portable tire inflator, bottled water and protein bars in case of a breakdown.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

