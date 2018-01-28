Ladies Night Out featuring JoAnne Purtan

At Art Van in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Art Van is teaming up with Channel 7 for a free Ladies Night Out.

Join our JoAnne Purtan Sunday night at the Art Van store in Taylor, on Eureka Road near Telegraph. 

The event will feature free food, great music and a couple dozen women profiled in her "Mom's a Genius" reports. You'll have a chance to shop the local entrepreneurs' unique products and chat with them about the inspiration behind their businesses. 

The festivities run from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. 

 

 

